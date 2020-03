PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Sunday morning announced that that the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 200, while tens of thousands are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, all schools and universities have been suspended as it is expected to resume studies on the fifteenth of next April.

It also was decided to close the commercial places, entertainment centers, clubs, halls, restaurants, cafes and cinemas, as well as limiting the gathering to only 10 people.