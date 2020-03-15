Netanyahu’s trial postponed till May 24 over corona outbreak

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Judicial Minister Amir Ohana announced today the suspension of work in the courts as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the “Corvid-19” virus.

Following this announcement, Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the first session of the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was postponed to next May 24, after it was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

Netanyahu is accused of three cases related to bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Earlier this week, the Jerusalem District Court rejected a request from Netanyahu to delay the start of his trial on corruption charges for 45 days.

Ohana indicated that the work of the courts and the judiciary will be suspended due to the state of emergency, so that the decision will apply for the next two days, provided that the decision is renewed daily, for a period of 30 days.

Ohana’s decision came a few hours after Netanyahu announced tougher measures to tackle the Coronavirus, which included closing entertainment and dining venues and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Netanyahu took advantage of the “Corona crisis” to invite his political opponents Benny Gantz, Avigdor Lieberman and Amir Peretz to form an emergency government to meet the challenges posed by the spread of the epidemic in Israel.

The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Israel reached 200, in addition to about 60,000 people who are subjected to domestic isolation for fear of the virus spreading.