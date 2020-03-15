IOF close Al-Aqsa mosque under Corona pretext while settlers storm it 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday closed most of the doors of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of “precautionary measures against the Corona virus,” while allowing dozens of settlers to storm it.

The occupation forces closed the gates of the Mosque, with the exception of three doors, which are Hatta, Majlis and Silsilah, on the pretext of the “Corona” virus, and allowed settlers to storm it from the Mughrabi Gate under the protection of the occupation police.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to repeated Israeli violations and daily incursions by settlers, in a settlement plan, divided into time and space.