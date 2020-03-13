Palestinian prisoner taken to coronavirus-infected Israeli doctor: Report

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation authority sent a Palestinian prisoner to an Israeli physician who had tested positive for the new coronavirus days earlier, a report says.

According to a report by the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, the Palestinian inmate was taken for diagnosis and due treatment from the infamous Asqalan Israeli prison to a coronavirus-infected doctor.

The head of the committee said that the Israeli doctor had been diagnosed with COVID-19 five days earlier, warning that the inmate might have infected other Palestinian prisoners after his return to Asqalan.

Nineteen Palestinian prisoners are currently being kept in quarantine.

More than 100 cases of confirmed coronavirus have so far been reported in Israel, while 30 people have tested positive for the disease in Palestinian territories.

COVID-19, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei late last year, is currently affecting 125 countries and territories across the globe. It has so far affected more than 127,000 and killed more than 4,700 others.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.