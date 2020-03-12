[UPDATE] 31 coronavirus cases in Palestine

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian government spokesman, Ibrahim Milhem on Thursday morning announced a new case of coronavirus, bring ing he total number of the infected people to 31, 30 of them in Bethlehem and one in Tulkarem.

Melhem said the latest case was a woman aged 29 from Beit Jala town in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile the youngest was a two-year-old girl, in addition to a pregnant woman in her 20’s.

Melhem confirmed that all patients were in good health and had no health complications.

The deadly virus started to spread in the West Bank after a case was reported in a Greek tourist group that had visit Bethlehem.

Palestine declared a state of emergency on Thursday over the breakout of the coronavirus, where Bethlehem is locked down and thousands are in quarantine.

A specialized hospital was also prepared to deal with the coronavirus disease.