Mascoubiya prison in quarantine over coronavirus suspicion

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Prison Administration (IPS) today announced the isolation of the “Al-Mascoubiya” prison in occupied Jerusalem, and placing quarantine on 94 Palestinian prisoners and 25 investigators and police personnel working in the prison, due to the “Corona” virus.

According to Israeli media, the prison was completely in quarantined by preventing entry and exit of about 119 prisoners and detainees for 14 days, due to a suspicion that a prison officer was in direct contact with a prisoner infected with the Corona virus in Nitzan In Ramla.

Israeli police were also studying with the courts the possibility of releasing all prisoners for home confinement with the imposition of domestic quarantine on them, provided that they are brought before the court and investigated again after completing the quarantine period.