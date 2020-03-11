[UPDATE] One killed and 16 injured by IOF in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of Mohammed Abdel Karim Hamayel, 15, of critical injuries, after he was shot with live bullets in the head during clashes that broke out between soldiers and the residents of Beita, south of Nablus, during settler storming into Jabal Al-Arma.

The Ministry of Health spokesman, Dr. Tarif Ashour, said that the medical teams dealt with 16 injuries that reached the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, while two people suffered from serious injuries with live bullets in the head, and they are undergoing surgery.

A third was shot by metal bullets that caused him bleeding in the brain. He was transferred to the “Arab” hospital and his condition is stable, while the rest of the injuries are between moderate to minor, indicating that more injuries are still coming in to the hospital.

Among the injured was Walid Assaf, head of the Wall Resistance and Settlement Authority.

The occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the area, and the soldiers assaulted the Palestine TV crew.

The head of the Beita Village Council, Fuad Maali told Wafa that settlers began storming the mountain from last night and are still in the place, explaining that hundreds of citizens are still stationed on the mountain to repel the storm.

He added that a large number of military jeeps stormed the mountain at dawn, and the soldiers attacked a peaceful sit-in there, by firing a barrage of live bullets, metal bullets, and sound and gas canisters towards them, which led to the injuries.

Hundreds of citizens flocked last night to the top of Mount Alarma, which belongs to the lands of Beita, and held a sit-in there, in light of calls to storm it by the settlers.

Ghassan Douglas, an official of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that there are calls by settlers to storm the mountain, in an attempt to control an archaeological historical site above its summit.

It is reported that the residents of the village, and the neighboring towns and villages, responded to the attempts by the settlers to storm the mountain peak about two weeks ago.