Mother’s funeral passes by hotel to bid farewell to son in quarantine

PNN/ Bethlehem/

In a painful and gloomy scene, the funeral of a mother today passed by the Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where some 50 people remain under quarantine, to bid the last farewell to her son.

Khadija Al-Lahham, a woman in her sixties and mother of Abdullah Al-Sharif, who has been staying at the quarantine hotel for a week now, has passed away on Wednesday morning in her home in Deheisheh camp, as a result of a heart attack.

The governor of Bethlehem, Kamel Hamid, said: “We made sure that the son bid farewell to his mother among strict medical procedures.”

In turn, the director of health in Bethlehem, Emad Shehadeh, indicated that the farewell was carried out according to the preventive measures, where the son was wearing a special protective suit, and he bid farewell to his mother inside the van after sterilization.