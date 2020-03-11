76 coronavirus cases in Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The number of overall coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Israel has risen to 76 as of Wednesday morning. Of the active cases, 63 are hospitalized, seven are currently being processed at hospitals, and three are at home.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Health tightened previous restrictions limiting gatherings, reducing the cap of 5,000 people to just 2,000. The number is subject to change as the situation evolves, the ministry said.

People displaying symptoms are forbidden from visiting nursing homes or accompanying patients of any kind, and the general public is encouraged to limit visits to hospitalized people and the elderly.