30 coronavirus cases in Palestine: Youngest patient is two years old

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian government spokesman, Ibrahim Milhem on Tuesday night reported a new case of the novel coronavirus, bring the total number of the infected people to 30, 29 in Bethlehem and one in Tulkarem.

Melhem said the latest case a man in his 30’s living in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, while the youngest was a two-year-old girl, in addition to a pregnanct woman in her 20’s.

He added in a briefing this morning that 73 samples are still being examined, of the 30 patients 20 are males and 10 are females. 13 other cases are suspected and medical teams went to take samples from them.

Melhem confirmed that all patients are in good health and had no health complications.

The deadly virus started to spread in the West Bank after a case was reported in a Greek tourist group that had visit Bethlehem.

Palestine declared a state of emergency on Thursday over the breakout of the coronavirus, where Bethlehem is locked down and thousands are in quarantine.

A specialized hospital was also prepared to deal with the coronavirus disease.