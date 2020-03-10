[UPDATE] Number of corona-virus patients increases to 26

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The PA spokesman, Ibrahim Melhem, on Monday evening said that the number of corona virus cases in Bethlehem increased to 25, with one case in Tulkarem city, northern West Bank.

On Thursday, Premier Mohammad Ishtayeh announced state of emergency in the West Bank for two weeks, shutting down schools, universities and gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism stopped the tourist movement coming into the city.In addition, Palestinian security forces closed the entrances to Bethlehem Governorate and prevent entry and exit except in cases of extreme necessity in order to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus.

The WHO report on Saturday said the risk to the oPt is very high.

The MoH have confirmed that all COVID-19 cases have no symptoms so far and are currently isolated in two hotels in Bethlehem.



