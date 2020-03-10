[UPDATE] Number of corona-virus patients increases to 26

PNN/ Bethlehem/
The PA spokesman, Ibrahim Melhem, on Monday evening said that the number of corona virus cases in Bethlehem increased to 25, with one case in Tulkarem city, northern West Bank.
On Thursday, Premier Mohammad Ishtayeh announced state of emergency in the West Bank for two weeks, shutting down schools, universities and gatherings.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism stopped the tourist movement coming into the city.In addition, Palestinian security forces closed the entrances to Bethlehem Governorate and prevent entry and exit except in cases of extreme necessity in order to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus.
The WHO report on Saturday said the risk to the oPt is very high.
The MoH have confirmed that all COVID-19 cases have no symptoms so far and are currently isolated in two hotels in Bethlehem.
On 6 March 2020, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed an additional 9 cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). As reported by the MoH, the additional 9 cases are coming from the same cluster of cases in Bethlehem as the first 7 confirmed cases.
A preventive medicine doctor is available on site to ensure adequate case management procedures. Infection prevention and control protocols were implemented as per WHO guidelines. Investigations and contact tracing were initiated
Further spread can be contained through consolidated action, but collective efforts are required and further resources and support will be needed to enhance response efforts.
On its website, the MoH said people could contact the free hotline 1800000888 for any questions about the virus or for possible scans.
Situation in Eastern Mediterranean Region:
The WHO report said that a total of 6,131 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths in Eastern Mediterranean Region: 5,823 in Iran (including 145 deaths), 61 in Kuwait, 56 in Bahrain, 46 in Iraq (including 2 deaths), 45 in United Arab Emirates, 22 in Lebanon, 16 in oPt, 16 in Oman, 15 in Egypt, 12 in Qatar, 6 in Pakistan, 5 in Saudi Arabia, 4 in Afghanistan, 2 in Morocco, 1 in Jordan, 1 in Tunisia. Israel has 19 cases confirmed (as of 07-Mar-20, 10:00 CET)
WHO urged the public to obtain the latest information on COVID-19 from key sources such as MoH and WHO (see Twitter, Facebook and oPt website), and follow and promote the recommended basic preventive and protective measures (see links to official information below).