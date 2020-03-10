Netanyahu vows to impose Israeli sovereignty over Jordan Valley and settlements

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements stated in its latest weekly report , that, the newly elected occupation PM, Netanyahu pledged before his constituents that he intends to develop settlement in the occupied West Bank, and imposing Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, supported by the American Administration, as the he overcame his political opponent, Likud leader, Kahool Lavan with 3 seats in the last Israeli Knesset election, which means that the Jewish community more and more tends toward extremism. Moreover, Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection, Zeev Elkin said that, the main goal of the new government is to apply sovereignty on the above mentioned area within 6 months i.e. before the upcoming USA’s elections.

Within the context, senior officials in the American Administration said, “If the Palestinians do not return to the negotiation table, the approval of Israel’s annex settlements in the West Bank will take place within the next few months. For his part, the President Trump’s adviser, Jared Kouchner, made it clear last week before a Senate Committee as he said that the plan, which the Israeli team has drawn up in full coordination with US Ambassador David Friedman, and adopted by Kouchner and Gretelat, was, as he claimed, aimed at mainly stopping the flow of billions that the world countries offer to the Palestinians, and preventing Israel from continuing settlement expansion – should no progress toward resolving the conflict achieved.

Under the unlimited American support to the Israeli occupation government, the US Vice-President, Mike Benz confirmed that the Israeli lobby conference in the United States AIPAC on Monday, 2 March 2020, said that Trump’s Administration, which launched a realistic peace plan i.e. the Deal of the Century 5e weeks ago, promises that the settlements do not contradict the international law, and Jew will be driven out of Jerusalem, the united and eternal capital of Israel, or from the Jewish neighborhoods referring to the Jewish settlements in the occupied territories. Benz repeated his proud over his Administration’s recognition of the Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Height.

Apart from the elections and the policy of dictation carried by the US Administration, long-range plans are being worked on in the surroundings of Jerusalem city, starting with “Kokhav Yacoub settlement to the east of Qalandia Refugee Camp, where the occupation government intends to expand the settlement by about 1591 dunums in case it was formed under Benjamin Netanyahu’s presidency. A number of settlement projects were approved on 680 dunums to build hundreds of settlement units in the area, while 3 settlement projects were put forward with 4593 settlement units on 2175 dunums. The occupation authorities plan to turn Kukhaf Yacoub settlement to a link, by a tunnel under Qalandia checkpoint, between the settlements in the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem settlements as well as the green line.

In Hebron, the occupation forces broke into Qashash valley north of Beit Ummar in Hebron, south of West Bank, and confiscated 25 dunums of land belonging to Abu Ayash family in the town. For their part, settlers barbed wire in Beit Ummar town with 12 dunums planted with almonds, grapes, olives and forest trees in Al-Houna area. The settlers had cut 300 grape trees, near the Zikandah area, cut 200 old olive trees, 100 newly planted olive trees, and 60 almonds trees in the Qades area.

In Nablus, settlers started leveling lands near the Qasra and Jourish towns south of Nablus in Al-Najma area, and broke into Al-Arma Mountain in the town, where a number of citizens were injured. To the north of Nablus, about 50 settlers broke into the archeological site in Sebastia town accompanied by an occupation army force, which closed the roads leading to the site. In Ma’dama village, inhabitants clashed with settlers as they tried to attack the village Council’s crews and their mechanisms, while extending a water network in the southern area of the village.

In Salfit, settler bulldozers continued the leveling and destroying lands of Batn Al-Hammam and Khelit Al-Jamaa area in the south of Haris village, to expand the industrial zone of the Ariel, and Awaqf land belonginh to the Palestinian Authority.