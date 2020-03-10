IOF arrested 471 Palestinians during February

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces arrested (471) Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory during the month of February 2020, including (95) children and women (11).

Prisoners and Human Rights Institutions (Palestinian Prisoner Club, Al-Dameer Foundation for Prisoner Care and Human Rights, Prisoners and Editors Affairs Authority) indicate, in a fact sheet issued today, said that the occupation authorities arrested (156) citizens from Jerusalem, and (49) citizens from Ram God and beer, (120) citizens from Hebron, (37) citizens from Jenin, and from Bethlehem (24) citizens, while (16) citizens from Nablus and Tulkarm were arrested (10) citizens, and (25) citizens from Qalqilya As for Tubas, she arrested two citizens, two others were arrested from Salfit, and (21) citizens from Jericho, in addition to (9) citizens from Gaza.

Thus, the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons until the end of February 2020 reached approximately (5000), including (43) female prisoners, while the number of child detainees reached approximately (180) children, and administrative detainees for approximately (430), and the number of detention orders Administrative issued (107) administrative orders, between new and renewal of prisoners previously issued with administrative detention orders.