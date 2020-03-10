IOF arrest 10 Palestinians from Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning arrested 10 Palestinian citizens from Nablus Governorate.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and arrested eight youths after raiding and searching the homes of their relatives, including the secretary of the Fatah movement in the area of ​​Shuhada Beita.

The sources added that the occupation forces stormed the village of Awarta in the south, and arrested a released prisoner and the researcher.