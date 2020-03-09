Shtayeh: There is coordination to close borders with Jordan soon

PNN/ Ramallah/

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that there is coordination with Jordan to close the border bridges soon, saying it was prior warning to those who want to return home from Palestine.

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting today, Shtayeh confirmed the registration of a new case with the Corona virus in Bethlehem, raising the number of people infected to 20, indicating that 137 new samples are being examined, expecting to increase the infections over time.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a new hospital in Bethlehem has been fully equipped to deal with cases of Corona virus infection.

Shtayyeh also saluted the people of Bethlehem for their serious dealing with the current situation, indicating that our people showed great cooperation and solidarity, thanking everyone who contributed to controlling the situation.