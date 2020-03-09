Gantz, Lieberman meet to discuss government formation

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Blue-White party leader Benny Gantz will meet, on Monday, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the “Israel Our Home” party, in a meeting described as “critical” in order to determine the direction of forming the next government.

According to Kan Hebrew Radio, the meeting will take place against the background of Gantz’s declaration of acceptance of the conditions set by Lieberman for joining any future government.

Lieberman’s admission to joining any camp, whether right, center or left, will give him the ability to form the next government.

Lieberman’s conditions focused on issues related to the economy and the internal societal situation in Israel, without touching on any political or security conditions as they were in previous times.

It was required to transfer all public transportation and business powers on Saturdays to the local government, and to issue a law on civil marriage to convert it from city rabbis to any rabbi and increase pensioners ’pensions.

Lieberman announced a few days ago that he would not join any government coalition led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, especially as he faces charges of corruption alongside the presence of ultra-Orthodox parties in the government, stressing that he will support any law that prevents any Knesset member who is charged with indictments from forming a government, as he The law defining the mandate of any prime minister will be supported for only two terms.

For more than a year and a half, Israel has been experiencing a major crisis in forming a new and stable government, due to differences between the right-wing bloc and the center-left bloc.

The last three rounds of elections did not succeed in bringing any of the blocs to a stable government, as all parties failed to form a force at the expense of the other.