UNOPS & Japan support healthcare services at Al-Makassed hospital, Jerusalem 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the Government of Japan (GoJ) in Palestine agreed to join efforts on a project that aims to procure and deliver urgently needed essential drugs and medical consumables for Al Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem with the award of a new grant under Japan’s supplementary budget.

This project comes at a critical time when Al Makassed hospital, the main healthcare provider in East Jerusalem that receives patients from Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza; is facing a financial crisis and is currently unable to meet its operational costs and the urgent needs of its patients.

Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine said “The Government of Japan decided to extend the financial assistance to Al-Makassed Hospital due to the very important role that the hospital played as a main referral hospital which receives patients not only from Jerusalem and West Bank but also from Gaza”. he added, “UNOPS is one of our important partners to implement humanitarian assistance targeting the health and the protection of IDPs and refugees in Palestine.”

The support from UNOPS and Japan to Al Makassed Hospital throughout the 12 months project, will ensure that urgently needed essential drugs and medical consumables are available for around 1,350 patients (at least 50% female) seeking health services at Al Makassed Hospital. On this occasion, Tokumitsu Kobayashi UNOPS Director in Palestine expressed “ UNOPS is committed to working hand-in-hand with the government of Japan in its efforts to deliver necessary drugs and medical supplies that will enable Al Makassed Hospital to provide uninterrupted healthcare “.