MoH: 19 cases of Corona-virus reported in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported today that the number of corona virus cases in Bethlehem reached 19, with zero deaths. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that cases reported in Eastern Mediterranean Region were 6,131 ( with 147 deaths) in 16 countries.

Premier Mohammad Ishtayeh on Thursday announced state of emergency in the West Bank for two weeks, shutting down schools, universities and gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism stopped the tourist movement coming into the city.In addition, Palestinian security forces closed the entrances to Bethlehem Governorate and prevent entry and exit except in cases of extreme necessity in order to limit the spread of the “Corona” virus.

The WHO report on Saturday said the risk to the oPt is very high.

The MoH have confirmed that all COVID-19 cases have no symptoms so far and are currently isolated in two hotels in Bethlehem.