After suspecting coronavirus in Bethlehem, Health Ministry calls for state of emergency in city

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, and after suspecting cases of coronavirus at a hotel in the biblical city of Bethlehem, has called today for enforcing the state of medical emergency in the city and surrounding towns and villages, as well as in Jericho, the city arrivals from Jordan first come to after entering the occupied West Bank.

It said in a statement that as a result of suspecting cases of the deadly disease in Bethlehem, it calls for cancelling all activities and events in the city, including sports, closing all educational institutions, as well as mosques and churches for 14 days.

It also called for cancelling all hotel reservations for tourists coming to Palestine.

The ministry said that Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where the suspected cases come from, will be quarantined.

Reports said the Christian churches have decided to close the Church of Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and the sports council the cancelling of the annual Bethlehem marathon that was planned for later this month.