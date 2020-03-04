PCBS: Decrease in the Industrial Production Index during January

PNN/ Ramallah/

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 107.36 during January 2020 with a decrease of 1.42% compared to December 2019 (Base Year 2018 = 100), the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said in its latest report.

According to the report, IPI for January 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 6.16% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 1.96% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, while the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased by 28.82% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 10.75% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry.