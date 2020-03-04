Occupation, apartheid won Israeli elections: Palestinian official

Jericho/PNN/

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat says the winner of Israel’s Monday elections were “occupation and apartheid,” after scandal-hit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the polls.

“It is obvious that settlement, occupation, and apartheid, have won the Israeli elections,” said Erekat in a tweet on Tuesday. “Netanyahu’s campaign was about the continuation of the occupation and conflict, which will force the people of the region to live by the sword: continuation of violence, extremism and chaos.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Erekat said the Israeli prime minister “has taken the wrong side of history” and his pro-conflict policies would take the region into a cycle of violence, extremism, counter-violence and bloodshed.

He added that Netanyahu’s “whole election campaign was about annexation of the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, the settlements, Jerusalem, subjecting the Palestinian people to further and deeper to the Israeli occupation, denying them the rights of determination.”