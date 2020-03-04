Israeli bulldozer falls over while leveling land in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), accompanied by military bulldozers on Wednesday stormed Al-Makhour area in the city of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem to level a citizen’s land.

Owner of the land, Ramzi Qaisiya reported that a large force of the occupation army, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed and closed the area, and informed him that the land and everything on it would be razed and all that was on it would be confiscated.

A few months ago, the occupation forces demolished a house and a restaurant on the same land, under the pretext of no licensing.

After the storming, the Israeli bulldozer fell over while it was leveling the land.