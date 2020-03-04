IOF arrested 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn on Wednesday, at least 21 citizens from separate areas in the West Bank.

Where the occupation forces arrested 8 citizens from the town of Issawiya, north of Jerusalem.

From Ramallah governorate, the occupation forces arrested six citizens from separate areas in the governorate.

According to local sources, three citizens were arrested by the occupation forces from Jalazon camp, north of Ramallah. Another Palestinian was arrested from his home in Betunia, west of Ramallah, in addition to two others from Ramallah villages, who are both ex-prisoners.

The arrests also included two youths from Tulkarem, one of whom is an ex-prisoner.