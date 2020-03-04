8th Palestine Marathon still standing

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Organizing Committee of the International Palestine Marathon held a meeting to discuss preparations for the international marathon to be held on the 27th of this month.

The meeting was attended by Bethlehem governor, Maj. Gen. Kamel Hmaid, the mayor of Bethlehem, attorney Anton Salman, representatives of the police and security services, the President Office, representatives of health and medical institutions, and the marathon administration, in order to discuss the health measurements in light of the Corona virus epidemic.

The committee confirmed full readiness to launch the Palestine International Marathon this year, with health measures to guarantee the safety of its participants by seeking to develop health plans and programs during the marathon.

The committee said that the registration for locals and internationals the 8th annual event will be open until 11 March, where thousands of people, young and old, are expected to take part in it.

Around 7,000 people participated in the marathon last year.

The racing rout which extends over 42,195 KM goes through different views on Palestinian everyday life, including the Israeli apartheid wall and the Church of Nativity. The course is 21,0975 KM, which is the longest route without any checkpoints, and that’s why the runners doing the full marathon will run two loops for the full marathon.