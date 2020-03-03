Right wing bloc gets 60 seats, 33 of them for Netanyahu’s Likud

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Initial results published by Israeli television channels showed that the right-wing faction won a majority of seats in the Israeli Knesset in the third elections that took place in less than a year in Israel.

According to the results of preliminary media surveys, the right wing bloc won 60 seats, 33 of which were for the Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu, while the Blue and White party won 33 seats, the Arab Joint List won 15 seats, the Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party got 6 seats and the left six seats .