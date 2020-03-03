Japan funds Project for Rehabilitation of Water Network in Aizariya 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine on Monday visited Aizaria town in Jerusalem Governorate to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A grant of USD 88,937 was extended to Aizaria municipality for rehabilitation of the main water network through replacement of 1000 meters of plastic pipes with galvanized steel piles, to serve around 250 families and all 30,000 residents in Aizariya.

In his speech, Masayuki Magoshi emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately USD 2 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.