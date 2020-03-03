IOF demolish Palestinian’s home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Rami Sabih Al-Khatib, in the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, displacing its residents.

The mayor of Hizma, Muslim Abu Hilo told Wafa that bulldozers belonging to the municipality of the occupation in Jerusalem began demolishing the two-storey house of Al-Khatib in which he, his wife and his 6 children live in an area of ​​about 200 square meters, under the pretext of not licensing.

He added, that the occupation forces evacuated the house, which is located near the main street, at the separation wall, which divided the town of Hizma by force, and began demolishing the second floor over a building erected since the 1970s.

The town is witnessing continuous raids, punctuated by the arrest of citizens and the delivery of notifications of the demolition of commercial and agricultural facilities.