Villagers, including journalist, injured as settlers storm area in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Dozens of citizens from Beita village suffered from rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas inhalation as settlers stormed Jabal Al-Urmah nearby mount, south of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that three civilians were wounded by live bullets, and 20 others, including photojournalist Muhammad Al-Sayeh, with rubber-coated metal bullets, and about 50 cases of teargas inhalation, after a group of settlers stormed Jabal Al-Urma to protect the occupation army.

Ghassan Douglas, an official of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, explained to Wafa that the confrontations are still continuing in the area, which is considered the focus of the settlers’ greed, and they are trying to control the historic site on its summit.

It is noteworthy that Jabal Al-Urma witnessed the injury of 191 citizens last Friday, during the occupation forces attempt to evacuate sit-ins above its summit.