Serbia to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Serbia is going to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic announced at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

“We’re trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem. We’re going to open very soon not only an office of our chamber of commerce but, together with our chamber of commerce, an official state office in Jerusalem with a Serbian official flag alongside our embassy in Tel Aviv,” Vucic said on Sunday, as quoted by Israel National News.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and subsequently move the US Embassy to the city, a move that drew heavy international condemnation.