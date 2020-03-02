Hysterical campaigns for building settlement units ahead of elections

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

Developments on the ground showed that many Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli Occupation Soldiers in the West Bank, as they protested against Netanyahu plans to confiscate more lands and construct within all existing settlements of the West Bank. Moreover, official and popular Palestinian rejection of the American – Israeli plans is stepping up, especially, in the Beita town, to the south of Nablus, where the Israeli Army raided the Al-Arma Mountain, fired live and rubber bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse a massive rally there, demonstrating the confiscation of 250 dunums to the east of the town that overlooks the Salt city in Jordan. They also attacked protestors in the Kafr Qaddum town, Qalqilya, and in the northern entrance to the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, and in the Beit Ummar town in Hebron.

This coincides with the Israeli PM Netanyahu’s crazy orders to build 3,500 settlement units in the E1 area between Ma’le Adumim and the occupied Jerusalem, and the so-called Supreme Council for Planning’s approval of expanding the Har-Homa settlement on Jabal Abu Ghneim, by adding 2200 settlement units, 3,000 settlement units in the Givat Hamtus settlement, 741 settlement units in the “Har Bracha” settlements south of Nablus, 1,800 housing units in a number of settlements in the northern West Bank, especially in the settlements of Alon Moreh, Ma’ali Shomron, Nokdim, Tzufim, Bracha, Karnei Shomron, including 620 units in the settlement of “Eli” and 534 in Shivot Rachel settlement, and 120 hotel rooms in the heart of the Jordan Valley. At the same time, Netanyahu decided to supply dozens of settlement outposts with electricity, including 12 outposts in the West Bank.

Within the context, the Israeli Minister of Construction and Housing, Yifat Shasha Biton, announced in a conference held in Jerusalem, her ministry’s preparations for the century deal, as she instructed the ministry’s planning teams to prepare plans to expand Jewish residential communities in the West Bank. She added, plans to build tens of thousands of settlement units had been finalized, while the Israeli Minister of Communications, Bezalel Smotrich, of the far-right party alliance, announced the start of work to build a bypass road near the Huwwara town, south of Nablus, linking the Tabuah settlement near the Za`anara Junction, and Yitzhar settlement to guarantee the settlers’ security. The Yitzhar settlement is considered a stronghold for the extremist settlers and Jewish terror organizations.

The construction of this bypass road is expected to be completed in 2023. Head of the so-called, Samaria Settlement Council, Yossi Dagan, considered the construction of this bypass road is expected to change the face of the settlements and turn the Dahr Al-Jabal’s settlements into a place that can be easily reached. The bulldozers of the occupation have started leveling lands of citizens near the Hawara Military Camp after the seizure of about 406 dunums of land from seven villages south of Nablus, which will cause heavy losses in the agricultural lands, and would promote the Apartheid policy. The bulldozers of the occupation also started a few days ago to build a new settlement road of about 8 km length to connect the settlements of Shilo and Illi southern Nablus with the settlements in the Jordan Valley.

On the other hand, Palestinian citizens saw new billboards that the Israeli Regevim Movement hung on the entrances of some Palestinian cities in the West Bank, warning the Israelis against entering these cities and villages because they are parts of the future Palestinian State in accordance to the deal of the century. An Arabic and Hebrew writings in red billboards stipulated that, “Stop, you are entering a Palestinian State area. This area is part of the future Palestinian State.”

In a remarkable development, 50 former European FM and officials warned of the United States’ plan to resolve the Palestinian – Israeli conflict, titled “Peace for Prosperity.” They signed a strong worded letter saying that “Trump’s deal of the century” akin to apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territory. A letter published by the “The Guardian,” showed that the 50 official rejected the Trump plan and confirmed their commitment to promoting international law and peace and security all over the world, noting that the plan contradicts the internationally agreed standards for the Middle East peace process, and the relevant United Nations’ resolutions.