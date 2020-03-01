MoH: No corona-virus patients in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the global coronavirus epidemic today that the Palestinian territories remain until now free of the disease.

The ministry ran tests on 145 suspected cases since January 20, which all came back negative.

It said that five people currently remain in a special quarantine base in Jericho, east of the West Bank, where arrivals from worst-hit countries are kept for 14 days, while 60 others who arrived from certain less infected countries are ordered to isolate themselves in special rooms in their homes for 14 days.

According to WAFA News Agency, the ministry renewed its call upon people to cooperate with the directorates of the Ministry of Health in all governorates and abide by the WHO recommendations regarding the disease, which include using paper tissues to cover the mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing, upholding personal hygiene and safe nutritional practices, rinsing the hands with soap and water or other antiseptics.

These recommendations also include avoiding kissing and contact with anyone suffering from cold or flu-like symptoms without taking the necessary precautions, and seeking medical care in the event of fever, cough or breathing difficulties.