Israeli settlers damage 780 trees in three days

PNN/ Bethlehem/

For the third consecutive day, settlers continued to cut down and damage trees in the lands of Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, raising the number of trees that were targeted to 780.

Ativist in Al-Khader town, Emad Da`dou, said that the settlers cut down 200 vine trees in the “Fagur” area, owned by Mohammed Ibrahim Abu Al-Kat’a, on Saturday.

On Friday, the settlers cut down 300 vine trees in the lands of Nasser Ismail Marzouq in the “Zakandah” area between the settlements of “Daniel” and “EliAzar”.

On Thursday, settlers of “EliAzar” cut down 200 perennial olive trees and 80 grapevine trees in the lands of citizens Marwan Abdel Salam Salah and Anas Fathi Abdel Salam Salah, located near the ilklegal settlement, bringing the total of what was cut down During the three days 580 vine trees, 200 perennial olive trees.