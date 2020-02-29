IOF injure dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli forces have injured dozens of Palestinians during clashes with protesters across the occupied West Bank.

IOF on Friday stormed al-Arma Mountain in a village in Nablus, where dozens of Palestinians had been staging a sit-in since last night in protest against settlers’ plans to seize the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 134 people were injured during the clashes in the village of Baita near Nablus. Most of the wounded either suffered suffocation due to inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli forces or were hit with rubber bullets.

According to the report, one of the wounded was a teenage boy who was hit in his back with a live bullet.

Palestinian media reports said the clashes were ongoing and the Israeli regime declared the area a “closed military zone” until Friday night.

Israeli forces also attacked an anti-settlement rally in the village of Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya, leaving tens of Palestinians injured.

Murad Eshtewi, the head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee in Kafr Qaddum, said clashes erupted after the Israeli soldiers dispersed a weekly rally by using live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas.

One of the injured was hit with a live bullet, while six others were wounded by rubber bullets. Moreover, 33 Palestinians suffered suffocation due to inhaling tear gas.

The West Bank sees weekly rallies in the lands that the Israeli regime has decided to seize to build settlements on.