Video: IOF demolish Palestinian’s home in Al-Walajah village

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces at dawn today demolished a home and a garage owned by a Palestinian citizen in the village of Al-Walajah, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of no building permit.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers and bulldozers stormed the village in the early morning hours, stormed the village, surrounded the house of Abdel Qader Abu Hammad and demolished it before they also destroyed another garage in the area.

It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities have been pursuing for years a campaign to demolish homes in the village of Al-Walajah within the framework of a plan to end the Palestinian presence in the village and invokes to demolish unlicensed homes at a time when it does not give citizens building permits and it does not recognize the licenses granted by the council despite the fact that the lands of Al-Walajah are located Within the boundaries of Bethlehem Governorate.

Hebrew sources have revealed in more than one occasion that the occupation has formally sought to annex the lands of Al-Walajah to the so-called occupation of Jerusalem, where the occupation plans indicate the intention of Israel to build thousands of settlement units in the Al-Walajah region within the framework of its project known as Greater Jerusalem, where it forms the village of Al-Walajah A thorn in the throat of these plans, and therefore subject to racist policies of demolition and the non-granting of building permits, in addition to trying to isolate the village by the barbed wall in all its borders.