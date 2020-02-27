Japan Contributes Over US$ 22.4 Million for Health, Education and Emergency Humanitarian Assistance for Palestine Refugees

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The Government of Japan today signed a contribution agreement for the amount of US$ 22.4 million with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The event took place in East Jerusalem in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Representative of Japan to Palestine, and Mr. Christian Saunders, Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General.

This important contribution will provide vital funding for UNRWA service delivery to Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Of the total donation, more than US$ 4.2 million will support UNRWA in Syria for 2020, and US$ 7.6 million are allocated to the Agency’s Emergency Response for Humanitarian Assistance in 2020 in Gaza. Furthermore, US$ 2.8 million will be allocated to support Palestine refugee families by creating more than 2,000 temporary job opportunities in Gaza as part of the Emergency Appeal for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Additional funds are allocated towards the delivery of health services in Syria and Lebanon and basic education services in Lebanon and Jordan, including technical and educational vocational training (TVET).

“I am glad that this contribution supports UNRWA’s important activities in all five areas of its operations. This contribution demonstrates Japan’s strong commitment to support UNRWA and its essential operations to assist Palestine refugees,” H.E. Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Representative of Japan to Palestine, said.

Acting Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Mr. Christian Saunders, said, “The Government of Japan’s support to UNRWA is extremely timely and generous. It’s this kind of support that is particularly useful to the Agency as it allows UNRWA to advance in several very critical areas including health, education, our emergency humanitarian response program, and sustainable development.”

The Government of Japan is a long-standing partner to UNRWA, with a partnership dating back to 1953. In 2019, the Government of Japan was the 8th largest contributor to UNRWA, playing a critical role in the Agency’s financial stability.

Thanks to donors like Japan, UNRWA continues to provide quality education, basic health care, protection, and social services to Palestine refugees in its five fields of operation toward a human development goal of zero poverty by 2030, in line with the United Nations Decade of Action.