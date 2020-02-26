IOF arrest 21 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday arrested at least 21 Palestinian citizens, including a girl, most of them during overnight raids on homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

According to local sources in Hebron, IOF arrested three citizens from their homes in Dura town, and eight others from the city.

A girl called Leen Awad, a Polytechnic University student, was also kidnaped from her home in Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron.

In Nablus, four citizens were arrested during IOF campaigns in Balata al-Balad suburb and the refugee camps of Balata and Askar. In Tulkarem as well, two citizens were arrested from their homes in Dunaba neighborhood and Far’un village.

In Jerusalem, the IOF kidnaped a Birzeit University student called Uday al-Luzi from his home in Qalandiya refugee camp.

Finally, two Jerusalemite young men were rounded up in the morning by Israeli police officers during their presence at the Aqsa Mosque.