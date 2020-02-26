Hundreds of settlers break into Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus 

PNN/ Nablus/

20 Palestinians were injured in clashes that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces who were guarding hundreds of settlers whilst breaking into “Joeseph’s Tomb” historic site, east of Nablus.

Security and medical sources said that several military jeeps stormed the surrounding area and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at dozens of youths, wounding 20 citizens with rubber-coated metal bullets and suffocation of tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that 20 civilians were injured during clashes between the youths and the occupation forces, prior to the settlers storming the place, 4 of them with rubber-coated metal bullets and 16 others suffocated by tear gas, and were treated in the field.