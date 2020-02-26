EU: Bulldozer dragging body of Palestinian violates human dignity

PNN/ Jerusalem/

European Union Representative in Jerusalem Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff said today that a bulldozer dragging the body of a dead Palestinian in Gaza goes counter to all principles of human dignity.

On Sunday, an Israeli army bulldozer dragged the body of a Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border.

“No one should be witnessing scenes like that one when a military bulldozer drags away a lifeless body. This is something that goes counter to all principles of human dignity and respect,” von Burgsdorff said.

The EU official also called for a de-escalation in the fighting across the Gaza border.

“The EU has consistently reiterated on numerous occasions, that the destructive cycle of violence and counter-violence has to come to an end,” he said. “De-escalation is now imperative, not least to preserve lives of the citizens of Gaza and to relieve their suffering.”