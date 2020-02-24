First “Media Technology” course to integrate People with Disability launched in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The project was implemented by the Arab Bethlehem Society for Rehabilitation in partnership with the Governorate of Bethlehem and the Ministry of Labor, and with the support of the Belgian province of Hainaut.

Director of the Beit Jala Vocational Training Center, Shehdeh Al-Zoru said the course included 16 students, four of them with disabilities, adding that the department was equipped with modern equipment, including cameras and supplies for practical training for students, and

Al-Zrou said “The building is equipped with an elevator to serve persons with disabilities in reaching the Media Technology course, or joining any course they wish and integrating them in all specializations.”

He added that opinion polls showed that graduates of majors get a job bug of more than 90%, which opens way for job opportunities for people with disabilities through this project.

For his part, Director General of Planning and Development in the governorate of Bethlehem, Saleh Suboh, said that this cooperation intended to integrate persons with disabilities.

“In six months we will graduate this course and prepare people who are able to deal with devices and equipment and work in the media,” Suboh said.

Director of Programs Development at the Arab Bethlehem Society for Rehabilitation Raneen Al-Arja, said that the opening of the department falls within the framework of the Arab Society’s endeavor to promote the rights of persons with disabilities, whether in terms of their right to education, especially vocational training, or find opportunities for them to work in this field.

Al-Arja added that “the project is a model that we hope the concerned authorities will generalize to the rest of the vocational training centers, whether in terms of its suitability or seek to integrate persons with disabilities so that there is an opportunity for them to join various programs.”

Zina Moammar, a student in the course expressed how happy she was to join this course, because it will open up a very wide range of work and creativity opportunities.