EU ‘will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders’

PNN/ Brussels/

The Israeli authorities announced an decision regarding settlement construction in the Givat Hamatos and Har Homa neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the European Union High Representative, Josep Borrell said that such steps would be deeply detrimental to a two-state-solution.

“As set out clearly on numerous occasions by the European Union, including in Council conclusions, such steps would cut the geographic and territorial contiguity between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, isolate Palestinian communities living in these areas, and threaten the viability of a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as capital of both states,” Borrell said.

Statement said that settlements are illegal under international law, adding that the EU will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties.

It also called on Israel to “reconsider these plans.”