Bennett in support of soldiers who carried Palestinian’s body on bulldozer

PNN/ Gaza/

Gaza medical sources announced that a Palestinian youth was martyred, on Sunday morning, after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire and a shell towards a group of young men east of Al-Farahin town, east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

It is noteworthy that a bulldozer accompanied by a military vehicle penetrated the vicinity of the location of the youths, to retrieve the body of the martyr and search for the other.

In response, Minister of the Army, Naftali Bennett, confirmed his support to the soldiers who carried the Palestinian’s body after he was shot.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one young man was shot dead, along with another youth, in Al-Farahin area, east of Khan Younis.

They added that the occupation forces prevented ambulance crews as well as the citizens from approaching the area to evacuate the body and search for the other young man as they fired more than once towards them, which resulted in the injury of a young man to moderate to light wounds, and was transferred to the European Gaza Hospital.

In addition, four youths sustained medium and light wounds, while they were trying to retrieve the body of the martyr.

An Israeli military source claimed that two gunmen had reached the border off a military post north of Khan Younis, most likely as members of Islamic Jihad.