Josep Borrell : reiterated the EU’s continued support to Palestinian state building

Brussels/PNN/

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/Vice-President of the European Commission, met on Thursday in Brussels with the Palestinian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Riyad Al Malki.

They exchanged views on relations between the European Union and the Palestinian Authority. High Representative Borrell reiterated the EU’s continued support to Palestinian state building.

High Representative Borrell stressed the EU’s continued commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, welcomed the Palestinian commitment to engage in the resumption of meaningful negotiations and reiterated the EU’s readiness to work with both parties, the actors in the region and all international partners to revive a political process, in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties.

They also discussed the situation on the ground, in particular the recently released US proposals for the Middle East Peace Process, the prospect of elections, the current political and humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to further advance the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process.