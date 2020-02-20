Yatta: IOF hand out orders to demolish four Palestinian homes

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation authorities on Thursday handed out notices of demolition of four houses, east of Yatta town south of Hebron in the West Bank.

The coordinator of the Resistance Committees in Masafer Yatta, Fuad Al-Emour said that the occupation forces raided the area, and stormed the ruins of Al-Maqarra, Al-Majaz and Al-Rakiz, and notified the demolition of four houses owned by: Othman Zain, Ezzat Zain from Al Majaz, and Ahmed Musleh Hamamra, From Al-Maqzara, and Muhammad Hassan Abu Sur.

He added that these notifications come within the framework of restricting the occupation of the citizens in the eastern area of the town, with the aim of emptying it from its residents and putting hands on their lands favor of settlement expansion.