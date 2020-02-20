Israel marking new settlement road on villagers’ lands in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Today, Thursday morning, the Israeli occupation authorities began marking a new settlement road, south of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, the settlement file official in the northern West Bank, said that the settlement road starts from Za’tara and penetrates into Hawara, Beita and Odla.

He added that the occupation government had approved the construction of this road in April 2019, and a length of 7 km, where about 406 dunums of land will be seized from seven villages south of Nablus.

He pointed out that the construction of this road would cause a heavy loss in agricultural lands, and that it would strengthen the apartheid policy.

It is noteworthy that the occupation started a few days ago was also constructing an 8 kilometer long settlement road linking the Shilo and Ailah settlements south of Nablus to the Jordan Valley settlements.