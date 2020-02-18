IOF find body of martyr who went missing on six February

PNN/ Ramallah/

The liaison office on Monday officially confirmed the martyrdom of the citizen Fakhr Qurt (53 years), from the town of Betunia, west of Ramallah.

Earlier, the occupation army said that it had found the body of a Palestinian, who was suspected of carrying out a shooting attack that wounded an Israeli soldier, on the sixth of February.

The Qurt family confirmed the news after having reported that its son had disappeared on 6 February, and the occupation forces announced that his body was found yesterday, west of Ramallah.

The family rejected the occupation army’s story about their son.

The occupation forces arrested the sons of the martyr, Haitham and Muhammad, during their raid on the family’s home.

The martyr is the father of six children and works as a merchant.