Israeli bulldozers invade northern Gaza, target shepherds in the south

PNN/ Gaza/

On Monday morning, Israeli bulldozers entered the Israeli occupation army, a limited distance, east of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, in conjunction with gunfire at sheep herders east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported the entry of four Israeli bulldozers, for a limited distance, into the lands of the citizens east of Jabalia, starting from the gate of the “Netiv Asra” settlement.

Sources pointed out that the bulldozers started bulldozing the lands adjacent to the fence, with the support of enclaves and military vehicles stationed inside.

The incursion coincided with the occupation soldiers firing at sheep herders near the security fence in the “Al-Sanati” area of ​​Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli soldiers also fired at sheep herders, near the gate “Abu Rida” east of the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, without casualties.