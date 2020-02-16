IOF re-close village West of Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at dawn Sunday re-closed the main entrance to Deir Nidham village, west of Ramallah City.

According to local residents, the IOF soldiers returned the cement blocks which they had placed several days ago and which the residents of Deir Nidham removed yesterday.

On Saturday, the Palestinian residents of Deir Nidham organized a march towards the entrance of their village in protest at Israeli attacks and restrictions and removed the cement blocks and the iron gate the IOF placed about five days ago to limit their movement.