Germany follows Czech Republic in support of Israel against ICC

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Friday, Germany submitted a demand to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, that it be a “friend of the court” in the procedures relating to examining the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice in the investigation of war crimes committeed in the Gaza Strip.

This follows a similar step by the Czech Republic. On Saturday, the Israel Bar Association submitted a request similar to the one submitted by the Czech Republic, after the association members approved the request of the member, Avi Haimi, to head to the ICC. This was initiated in case Bensouda’s request to open an investigation into the occupation’s crimes is accepted, and join the court as friends, which are parties that help the court in cases even though they are not a party to the deliberations.

Germany had announced, following the recommendation of Bensouda to open an investigation into Israeli war crimes, that: “We are confident that the court will resolve the raised issues, including the possibility of accepting the complaint (the authority to investigate crimes) that may be in doubt. Germany opposes the use of politicisation in files of any kind. We hope to deeply investigate all cases.”