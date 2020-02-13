Netanyahu: UNHRC blacklist “trying to blacken Israel’s name”

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which includes 112 companies operating in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Golan Heights.

US companies listed include Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, General Mills, Booking Holdings, and Motorola, while Dutch firms Kardan NV, Tahal Group International BV, Booking.com, and Altice Europe NV also find themselves on the list. The UK’s JC Bamford Excavators, Opodo, and Greenkote PLC make an appearance, as do France’s Alstom and Egis Rail. Israeli subsidiaries of international businesses, including Delta and Re/Max, are also on the list. Some 76 other companies suspected of doing business in the illegally-occupied areas “did not meet the standard of proof” and were omitted.

The report is a “shameful capitulation” to anti-Israel groups, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told reporters on Wednesday. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the UNHRC for “trying to blacken Israel’s name” instead of “dealing with human rights,” declaring “we reject any such attempt in the strongest terms and with disgust.”

The Israeli lobby’s efforts to block the publication of the list included introducing legislation in the US Congress that would have punished any company divesting from Israel as having “capitulated” to the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement with legal penalties.