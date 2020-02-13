MOFA: UNHRC blacklist will advance accountability and respect for human rights

PNN/ Ramallah/

The State of Palestine welcomed the release of the long-awaited database of business actors involved in the illegal Israeli settlement regime and other activities identified in paragraph 17 of Human Rights Council resolution 31/36.

“This is a positive development that will advance accountability and respect for human rights in Palestine and beyond,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

“The release of the database also reminds businesses and other non-state actors that profiteering from illegal activities and grave violations of international humanitarian law, including international human rights law, will not be tolerated. Consequences await those that profit from such breaches.”

The statement said that Palestine expects states, whose national business enterprises were identified in the list, to assume their responsibilities to ensure that such companies are in full compliance with international law or risk being derelict of their duties under the law.

“Israel’s illegal colonial settlement regime violates the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their most basic human rights. Business enterprises are obligated to respect the universality of human rights and refrain from involvement in clearly identified grave breaches of international law. In the past, the State of Palestine has warned that companies that profiteer from this illegal colonial regime and its associated activities will be held criminally accountable for their breaches. This database provides a roadmap for accountability and these businesses are now on notice. Quit your profiteering or bear the legal consequences,” it added.

It concluded by saying that relevant Palestinian authorities will study the database carefully and follow up with the home-countries of identified international companies to assess the steps forward. The State of Palestine will also continue to extend the needed assistance to the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights in carrying out its mandate of annually updating this database.